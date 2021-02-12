Great Weather for A Holly Jolly Jekyll Light Parade (FCL Dec. 2, 2021)

There are a millions of things to see and do this weekend, literally. Jekyll Island has the Holly Jolly Jekyll Light Parade beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday with Mike Prangley as the Grand Marshal. Of course you have the Nights of Lights in St. Augustine and plenty of good lights to see around town in different neighborhoods from Girvin Road to Beauclerc.

The great news is the polar jet stream has retreated closer to Santa's Workshop and may not return closer to home until Santa packs up his sled in a couple weeks. In this pattern no need to pout with temperatures a good 10 degrees above average. Even the beaches will hit the 70s this weekend to near 80 for the Southside. Get used to this warm and dry pattern the next couple weeks.