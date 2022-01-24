The goal of the MYAWP is to build the talent pipeline for our local economy by connecting young adults with education and employment career pathways that prepare them to meet the skill demands of employers while leading them to workforce success. If you're an interested student or business, visit goodwilljax.org/myawp to apply.
Goodwill's 'Mayor's Youth at Work Partnership' offers work-related experience for students (FCL Jan. 24, 2022)
Program manager, Nikki Thompson discusses the job opportunities and skills this program offers to Duval students from age 16 to 21.