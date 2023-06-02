Goodwill Good News: The Atlantic Coast Young Marines named “Division 3 Unit of the Year” (FCL Feb. 6, 2023)

Congratulations to the Atlantic Coast Young Marines! The group earned the award for their community service, program achievement, and dedication to the mission.

Example video title will go here for this video

The Atlantic Coast Young Marines has received the highest award given in a six-state area in their division. Named by the Young Marines National Headquarters, the Atlantic Coast Young Marines has been named the “Division 3 Unit of the Year” for their outstanding community service activities and leadership opportunities for their youth members.

These outstanding young people have performed thousands of hours of volunteer service in the Jacksonville, Florida area community and are consistently volunteering for veterans’ groups and honoring our veterans. Led by Unit Commander Rosanne Vernon, the group is excited to be chosen for this honor.