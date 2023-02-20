A Maryland teenager brought joy to thousands of people on Valentine's Day. In September, Patrick Roy Kaufmann enlisted the help of his classmates to write Valentine's cards. They then delivered them to hospitals and nursing homes on Valentine's Day. The program is called "Valentines By Kids." The founder is hoping to take the program nationwide. Visit valentinesbykids.org for more information.
Goodwill Good News: Teenager brings joy to thousands on Valentine's Day (FCL Feb. 20, 2023)
Learn how a little love can go a long way.