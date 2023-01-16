Goodwill Good News: GoFundMe allows 82 year old man retire (FCL Jan. 16, 2023)

Butch Marion is a Navy vet and widower in Maryland. Marion had been working 40 hours a week at Walmart for the last 16-years. A Maryland business owner named Rory McCarty noticed Marion working -- and wanted to help him out. McCarty says he saw where a woman had set up accounts to help seniors retire - so he decided to do the same. The GoFundMe has received more than 140 thousand dollars! Marion was excited to get his first check from the fund. He put in his two week notice and retired. He says he plans to spend his free time visiting his kids and grandkids here in Florida, fishing and maybe vacationing in Cancun.