Goodwill Good News: Freedom Crossing Academy 3rd Graders Thrive in the Shark Tank (FCL Feb. 27, 2023)

The future is certainly bright. Inventions included BRUSH FLOSS that reminds you to use it and not lose it. HELMETASTIC UMBRELLAS so bike-riders are never caught out in the rain. HAPPY COOKIES, allergy-free with no nuts and motivational sayings. MEOWTASTIC-pet-sitting that helps you with all your pet needs, including baby-sitting! WATERPROOF ONESIE, and HEATED SOCKS! Oh and make sure to look for the PHONE-CHARGING BACKPACKS and FOAM BUILDING BLOCKS so you never have to hurt your feet walking on them again. Great job kids! Keep up the great work in school.