Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office participated in their annual "Tip-a-Cop" fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse in Orange Park. The event lasted for three nights. Thanks to the generosity of diners, the deputies were able to raise more than 12-thousand dollars for the Clay County Special Olympics. Now, that's some good news!
Goodwill Good News: Clay County Special Olympics benefits from "Tip-a-Cop" fundraiser (FCL Mar. 20, 2023)
