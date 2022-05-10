Follow the lives of ambitious miners as they head north in pursuit of gold. With new miners, new claims, new machines and new ways to pull gold out of the ground, the stakes are higher than ever. But will big risks lead to an even bigger pay out? You'll have to watch to find out! Visit discovery.com/shows/gold-rush for more information.
“Gold Rush” returns to Discovery Channel for all-new season (FCL Oct. 5, 2022)
"Gold Rush" airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on Discovery Channel and streaming on discovery+.