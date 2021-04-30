High blood pressure is the leading cause of stroke - and women face unique factors such as taking birth control, pregnancy, and menopause that increase their risk. Nearly 50% of all adult women have high blood pressure – roughly 50 million women in the U.S. and each year stroke kills more women than men. So, if you’re a woman it’s important to understand the unique risk factors and be aware of the signs of stroke.
Going Red for Women for awareness to reduce risk of stroke (FCL April 30, 2021)
High blood pressure is one of many factors can lead to stroke for women. But there are ways to reduce your risk.