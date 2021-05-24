Going from Broke helps graduates grappling with debt

From Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Executive Producer Ashton Kutcher comes Going From Broke, an award-winning unscripted series focused on helping millennials overcome their crippling financial struggles. People are graduating from college with mounds of student and other debt and a shrinking pool of employment opportunities at their disposal. What makes matters worse is they lack the basic financial literacy to get themselves out of trouble.
Going From Broke host Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg, and financial expert Tonya Rapley work with young people to become the CEO of their own lives. Season two shows the real-time impact on college students and the debt dilemma that impacts almost 50 million Americans.
Go to https://www.goingfrombroke.info/ for more on going from financial struggles to financial freedom.