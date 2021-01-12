Hannah Brown became a household name after appearing on "The Bachelorette" in 2019 and winning season 28 of "Dancing with the Stars." Fans will be inspired by her stories of facing depression and anxiety during her pageant years, the ways in which therapy and journaling have proven to be a saving grace, and the previously private moments that have shaped the star’s outlook.
God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments (FCL Dec. 1, 2021)
