Eco-Adventure supports the University's objectives by offering experiences that cultivate awareness of the natural world. Its mission is to provide meaningful experiences and improve the quality of life of students, youth and the Northeast Florida community through experiential education in nature. But the public is also invited to join in on the fun! Visit unf.edu/recwell/eco for more information.
Go on an eco-adventure at UNF (FCL Apr. 26, 2023)
Get outside and enjoy five miles of trails, a ropes course and zipline, as well as paddleboards, kayaks, and canoes at UNF.