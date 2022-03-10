Giving back to the elderly of Northeast Florida (FCL Oct. 3, 2022)

What started out as a small gesture grew into a charity and a ‘labor of love.’ In 2019, the Forgotten Angels were able to provide Christmas gifts to over 3,000 residents. This is a year-long endeavor. The Forgotten Angels also provide items that help in the daily lives of the residents (i.e. snacks, puzzle books, games, bingo prizes, health & beauty aids, etc.) and visitations when possible. Email forgottenangelsjax@gmail.com for ways to get involved. You can also donate at facebook.com/forgottenangelsjax.