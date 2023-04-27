Girl Named Tom coming to the Florida Theatre (FCL Apr. 27, 2023)

Girl Named Tom is the first musical group to win NBC's The Voice. The siblings share their experience and what to expect at the show on April 29th.

With their distinctive harmonies and heartfelt performances, Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb Liechty won the hearts of America while becoming the only group ever to win NBC’s “The Voice.” In addition to their chart-topping covers (“River,” “The Chain,” & “Dust in the Wind,” among others), GNT writes original music that will almost certainly project them to becoming the best-known harmony trio of their generation.

Based in the Midwest, Girl Named Tom performed all over the country during the band's first year before the pandemic struck. Now, after winning The Voice, they cannot wait to hit the road and visit new fans! And the band's name is based on a childhood nickname! Joshua used to call Bekah "Thomas" when she was a baby.