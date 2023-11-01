Getting your steps in while supporting lung health (FCL Jan. 11, 2023)

Wednesday, January 11 is National Take the Stairs Day and the American Lung Association in Jacksonville is challenging people to take the first steps toward healthier habits in 2023 by taking the stairs! Stair climbing is a great way to burn calories but is also a simple way to improve your overall health. Take it a step further by registering for this year’s Fight For Air Climb at the Bank of America Tower on March 18, 2023. Participants will climb 34 flights of stairs and the event will support the Lung Association’s mission to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease. Register online at ClimbJax.org.