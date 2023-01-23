Once again, tax season is upon us. And while some may groan at the thought of having to file their returns, taxact – a leading diy tax software provider – believes no matter your tax bracket, everyone should be empowered to do their own taxes. Having helped more than 90 million tax filers since 2000, TaxAct provides easy-to-use software that takes the stress out of filing. Visit taxact.com for more information.
Get the most out of your tax return (FCL Jan. 23, 2023)
Vice President of Tax Development at TaxAct, Mark Jaeger wants to help you "file for less and get more."