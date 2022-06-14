Improve balance, stability, strength and so much more! All treatments are patient centered and designed for the individual. Each patient’s session includes one on one treatment with the therapist. They offer FREE consultations. Visit https://www.fyzical.com/ for more information.
Get Back in the Game at FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers (FCL June 14, 2022)
Dr. Joanna Frantz, owner and operator of Fyzical Therapy & Balance shares how you can get back on track after an injury with solutions tailored to the individual.