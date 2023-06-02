The industry's premier Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada. KBIS brings every aspect of kitchen and bath innovation together into one comprehensive, value-filled experience. Simultaneously, the International Builders Show (IBS) is also taking place in Las Vegas during the same time.
"George to the Rescue" for that outdated kitchen or bathroom (FCL Feb. 6, 2023)
The host of the nation’s most popular home improvement show shares his top-notch tips for kitchen & bath design trends.