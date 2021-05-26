The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Million Veteran Program, is a national research program developed to learn how genes, lifestyle, and military exposures affect health and illness, and for the past year, it has studied how a person’s genetic makeup could play a role in responding to a COVID-19 infection.
Genetic research unlocks questions about COVID-19
Dr. Suma Muralidhar, Director of the VA's Million Veteran Program, talks about how it is helping to identify new treatment options for COVID-19.