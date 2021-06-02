x
Gardening for Health and Wellness

Doing yard work can be fun and even good for you!

Benefits can happen from all forms of gardening- whether as a home gardener working in your vegetable plot or butterfly garden, or in a more formal therapeutic setting where horticulture therapy is a more intentional process. We can also receive many of these benefits just from passively being in a garden setting even when actively gardening, which is why many hospitals have Therapeutic Gardens for patients and family to visit. Now get out and relax in the yard!