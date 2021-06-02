Benefits can happen from all forms of gardening- whether as a home gardener working in your vegetable plot or butterfly garden, or in a more formal therapeutic setting where horticulture therapy is a more intentional process. We can also receive many of these benefits just from passively being in a garden setting even when actively gardening, which is why many hospitals have Therapeutic Gardens for patients and family to visit. Now get out and relax in the yard!
Gardening for Health and Wellness
Doing yard work can be fun and even good for you!