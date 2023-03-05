Game-changing technology detects melanoma non-invasively (FCL May 3, 2023)

May is Melanoma Awareness Month. A dermatologist discusses the disease, the importance of regular skin checks, and technology that can enhance detection.

Melanoma claims the lives of more than 7,000 Americans every year – almost one every hour – and most cases are caused by sun exposure.

The ABCDEs of melanoma (asymmetry, border, color, diameter and evolving) are often the characteristics of skin damage that doctors look for when detecting and diagnosing melanomas.

In order to catch melanoma early, it’s important for people to schedule regular skin exams with their dermatologists. When melanoma is detected early, the five-year survival rate is >99%. But it drops to 27% once it spreads distantly. The traditional pathway for melanoma detection often involves doctors relying on the appearance of a mole and skin biopsies to determine its likelihood of being malignant.

The DermTech Melanoma Test is changing the way suspicious moles are evaluated. It uses a non-invasive Smart Sticker™ to lift skin cells from the surface of a patient’s skin to be tested for select genomic markers associated with the disease. It rules out melanoma with over 99% reliability.