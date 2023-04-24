x
First Coast Living

Gaining control of your finances despite economic uncertainty (FCL Apr. 24, 2023)

As Americans face economic uncertainty and rising food and energy costs, a seasoned financial professional provides crash course to help improve personal finances.

  • Financial Literacy –less than half (47%) of households surveyed feel able to understand their finances.
  • Current Concerns – Victor will discuss financial environment uncertainties, including a continued cost of living crisis and headline-grabbing layoffs across industries, that show many ordinary households are feeling the squeeze.
  • Financial Education – While almost a third (31%) of households surveyed do not have a financial plan in place, Victor will review the benefits of improving your finances and planning for the future.

Visit myfinancialiq.com for more information.

