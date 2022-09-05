Gabriel House of Care is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit health hospitality facility located on the campus of Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville. It provides affordable lodging to adult cancer and transplant patients and their caregivers, from Mayo Clinic, UF Health Proton Institute, Baptist, the Ackerman Cancer Center, and other medical facilities. Visit gabrielhouseofcare.org for more information.
Gabriel House of Care: A Community of Healing (FCL May 9, 2022)
The Executive Director of Gabriel House of Care, Valerie Callahan shares ways the organization helps transplant and cancer patients, as well as their caregivers.