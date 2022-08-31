Rising prices for new and used cars, sky-rocketing gas prices and the need to lower carbon intensity have made it more important than ever to not only keep your car running longer, but to maximize fuel economy. And there are plenty of things people can do to save some money on their automobile maintenance. Visit havoline.com/smartchangeprors for more information.
Fuel saving, fuel economy and easy auto maintenance advice (FCL Aug. 31, 2022)
Auto mechanic, Frank Leutz teams with Chevron Lubricants to share ways drivers can save money and the environment.