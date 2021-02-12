Biofuels, like plant-based ethanol, can reduce carbon emissions by 46% compared to traditional gasoline. And, an across-the-board national move from Unleaded87 (E10) to Unleaded88 (E15) would save consumers even more (to the tune of $12.2 billion annually in fuel costs) while reducing carbon emissions by nearly 20 million tons, the equivalent of removing nearly 4 million cars off the road. Visit growthenergy.org for more information.
Fuel change with your choice at the gas pump (FCL Dec. 2, 2021)
Learn how you can save money and the environment by switching to renewable biofuels like ethanol.