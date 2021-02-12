Fuel change with your choice at the gas pump (FCL Dec. 2, 2021)

Biofuels, like plant-based ethanol, can reduce carbon emissions by 46% compared to traditional gasoline. And, an across-the-board national move from Unleaded87 (E10) to Unleaded88 (E15) would save consumers even more (to the tune of $12.2 billion annually in fuel costs) while reducing carbon emissions by nearly 20 million tons, the equivalent of removing nearly 4 million cars off the road. Visit growthenergy.org for more information.