FSCJ Artist Series: Bite-Size Science Makes Learning Fun! (FCL June 30, 2022)

Children’s author, musician, and influencer Lucas Miller is a singing zoologist on a mission to cultivate and nurture young scientists one song and lesson at a time.

Bite-Size Science includes four 10-15 minute videos and an interactive guide with fun activities that can be done with young kids or campers with nature challenges that can be combined with your outdoor fun. Each video features one of Lucas' songs and interactive science fun as only the singing zoologist can deliver!

Topics:

Episode 1: Monarch Butterfly Life Cycle & Migration

Episode 2: Animal Groups

Episode 3: Adaptations: Cheetahs

Bonus video: Ocean Food Chain: Sharks

Program Length: 52 minutes of video content and an interactive study guide with hours of fun and learning

Best for ages: 5 and 11 (Grades: K-5)

How to watch: A viewing link will be emailed with instructions on how to access the virtual program. The link can be shared within your group to view with ease in a classroom, home, or on a mobile device.