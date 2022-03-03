Fresh Bahamas Breezes & Sunshine for the Weekend (FCL March 3, 2022)

A high pressure centered over the Bahamas brings in fresh, comfortable breezes and pleasant weather with sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s. The only fly in the ointment is the high oak pollen and with a breezy southeast breeze be careful of rip currents at the beach and choppy waters for boaters especially on Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Water temperatures will warm into the middle 60s.
The two big events are of course the Gate River Run and the Strawberry Festival. Great running and great picking with even a wind to your back running across the green monster. Good luck! You will do great! Don't forget to share all those beautiful weather pictures and of course scrumptious strawberries!