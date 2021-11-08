Founder and CEO of Fostering Connections Aubrie Simpson-Gotham started this non-profit organization in 2019 to provide support for children in foster care and foster parents through fundraising, volunteerism and advocacy. Being able to work closely with our wonderful community helps our foster youth realize dreams and provide stable, loving homes for children in transition. Go to https://fosteringconnectionsstjohns.org/ for more information.
Fostering Connections St. Johns making goals and dreams come true (FCL August 11, 2021)
Rob Thomas shares with us how Fostering Connections St. Johns helps kids feel they are loved and special and gives foster parents the needed support.