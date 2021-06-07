Food for Thought: Food is Medicine

Carly Knowles is excited to share some of her favorite recipes using the abundance of the season: Savory crepes with green eggs and bacon, sweet crepes with strawberries and cream, and homemade yogurt with cherry compote and sliced almonds or strawberry rhubarb sauce. Yes please!
As the days get longer and the dairy cows return to fresh, green pastures, Knowles will highlight the benefits of organic grass fed dairy, which not only tastes richer and offers more nutritional value but comes from happy, healthy cows who eat a natural diet.