Follow the Emerald Trail To a More Beautiful Jacksonville (FCL Oct. 14, 2022)

Kay Ehas, Chief Executive Officer at Groundwork Jacksonville and Dana Karzan, Chief Marketing Officer at VyStar Credit Union join First Coast Living on details of this run that supports the Emerald Trail and how it benefits the community.
Emerald Trail and the VyStar Emerald Trail 5K and 10K Run/Walk and Ride
Saturday October 22, 2022, Duval County Courthouse
Participating in the 5K/10K - registration is still open: https://www.groundworkjacksonville.org/event/third-annual-vystar-emerald-trail-5k/
Volunteering with or donating to Groundwork Jacksonville - learn more at GroundworkJacksonville.org