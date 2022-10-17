BEAR™ is the world's first FDA-cleared medical microcurrent device with Anti-Shock System™. Providing anti-aging benefits, it visibly improves the facial contour by gently energizing and firming all 69 muscles in your face and neck. Receive 15% off the purchase of the BEAR™ and BEAR™ MINI by using the code MICHELLE15 at checkout on FOREO.COM.
"Fitness for your face" (FCL Oct. 17, 2022)
Celebrity beauty expert, Michelle Phillips shares details on a new treatment she says will lift and tone the skin of your face and neck.