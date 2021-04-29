First weekend of May has more flowers than showers

We have a much nicer weekend to enjoy finally! Saturday will be rain-free as a front moves well south of our area with plenty of sunshine and pleasant highs in the middle to upper 70s. By Sunday the front charges back north and with increasing clouds and humidity we could see a brief round of showers and thunderstorms by late Sunday afternoon. Have your apps handy. Highs will be in the lower 80s. The hottest weather of the year is on the way for next week. Brace for 90s!