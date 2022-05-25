The Take C.H.A.R.G.E Registry begins with a retrospective review of de-identified and anonymous canine patient records that will continue to grow as additional retrospective clinical data is provided by additional veterinary clinics that join the Registry, and as pet owners upload their dog’s medical records, at no cost. Visit takechargeregistry.com for more information.
First-of-its-kind National Canine Cancer Registry offers hope to dog lovers (FCL May 25, 2022)
Take C.H.A.R.G.E. (Canine Health And ReGistry Exchange) provides vets and dog owners with important data to guide canine cancer diagnosis and treatment decisions.