First-of-its-kind blood test detects early signs of liver disease (FCL May 23, 2022)

An estimated 80-90 million people in the U.S. have diagnosed or undiagnosed nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Among these, up to 20 million could have non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), with as many as four-six million people projected to have advanced fibrosis, or scarring. NASH is predicted to be the leading indicator for liver transplant by 2030 so there is an urgent need to intervene early and accurately identify patients at risk of progressing to cirrhosis or other life-threatening liver-related events (LRE). Visit siemens-healthineers.us/elf for more information.