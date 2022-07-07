First look at Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship (FCL July 7, 2022)

Disney Wish maiden voyage set for July 14

It’s been a decade since Disney Cruise Line brought a new ship to the fleet. You might remember when the Disney Fantasy took its maiden voyage in 2012. The fifth ship owned and operated by Disney Cruise Line, the Disney Wish, is set to sail July 14 from Port Canaveral. Year-round it will offer cruises to Nassau, the Bahamas and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

One of the first things you will notice about the new ship is it’s use of space. It’s larger than the other ships in the Disney fleet, but that doesn’t mean it’s adding on more passengers. It only has four more staterooms than the Fantasy creating a more open feel to the areas throughout. If you’ve cruise on one of the other ships, you will find many of the same staples. It starts with a sail away deck party featuring some of the iconic characters you know and love, rotational dining, fireworks at sea and on-board entertainment.

If you’re not familiar with rotational dining, it’s a way to make sure guests get to enjoy each of the three themed dining venues. Each night you will have the same table number, the same wait staff, but a different dining experience. On the Wish, guests will be treated to theater in the round featuring the characters from Frozen as they celebrate Queen Anna and Kristoff’s engagement at “Arendaelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure”. Guests get interactive at “"Avengers: Quantum Encounter" helping Ant-Man and Wasp save the ship. At “1923’ dinner is served in the atmosphere of classic old Hollywood. It’s named in the honor of the year The Walt Disney Studios was founded.

New on the Wish is the AquaMouse, Disney’s first-ever attraction at sea. It’s not your average waterslide! The ship also offers multiple adult-only areas spread throughout the ship rather than being focused in one area. For the adults, there is Senses Spa where you can get a variety of treatments. Several bars including “The Bayou”, “Nightingales”, “Keg and Compass” and the first-ever Star War’s themed bar at sea – “Hyperspace Lounge”. There’s also a coffee shop and infinity pool on Deck 12 for those 18 and up. There are also two adult dining options onboard: “Palo Steakhouse” and “Enchanté”

Don’t worry – Disney didn’t forget about the kids. There’s the Oceaneer Club where kids can train to be a superhero at the “Marvel Super Hero Academy” or visit “Star Wars Cargo Bay” where they’re immersed in adventure and interact with Chewbacca and Rey.

Plenty of opportunities for family time as well. Besides dinner, families can catch a movie, live shows, or enjoy some water fun at one of the many pools.

The entire ship is full of story, if you’re one to pay attention to detail. For more information on this new ship, check out the website: https://disneycruise.disney.go.com/why-cruise-disney/wish/