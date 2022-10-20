First footwear brand focused specifically on women’s basketball (FCL Oct. 20, 2022)

As a basketball player growing up in NYC, Natalie White played in almost every popular basketball shoe available. But what she found, time and again, was men’s basketball sneakers disguised as women’s. Frustrated that female ballers didn’t have any sneakers designed specifically for them; she dedicated her time straight out of college to build a brand that puts female ballers first. Visit www.dicks.com and www.moolahkicks.com for more information.