First Coast Weather Includes Two Seasons in One Weekend (FCL Jan. 26, 2023)

Protect the pets and plants as we wake up to a light freeze and heavy frost on Saturday morning. By afternoon things warm up nicely. A taste of Spring on Sunday!

Saturday

Expect a clear, calm, and frosty start to our weekend. Lows will dip to 32 degrees. The great news is full sunshine will warm us up nicely into the lower 60s with a light northeast wind.

Sunday

This is our warm day of the weekend. Temperatures rocket back above average by 5 to 10 degrees. Expect increasing clouds in the afternoon with lows in the lower 40s and highs in the lower 70s. Rain will hold off for most of the area until late Sunday night.

LONG RANGE OUTLOOK:

It is a rollercoaster ride in our NEW SOUTH WINDOW SOLUTIONS forecast. Expect help from nature when it comes to our rain deficit with an active pattern continuing as we finish out January and roll into February. You can hold off on watering. Winter is not done by a long shot and with a weakening La Nina it may delay our warm Spring days. So remember no planting for most of us until St. Patrick's Day.

POLLEN COUNT: It's back! If you look closely you already see the trees budding. Expect moderate pollen all the way through the weekend with the highest levels on Sunday.

TRAVEL WEATHER: Things settle down over most of the country on Saturday with a blast of arctic air breaking out over the Plains and Midwest. Sunday travel delays may be an issue again over the deep South with more thunderstorms and possible severe weather from Texas to the Panhandle of Florida and western Georgia.