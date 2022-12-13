First Coast Nutcracker: A 50 year tradition (FCL Dec. 13, 2022)

The Jacksonville Symphony's First Coast Nutcracker has been a treasured community tradition for 50 years and is the only local performance with a full orchestra performing its score. Watch as your favorite winter fairy tale casts its magic with ballet dancers, an enchanting set design and the entire Symphony in full splendor. You'll be showered in a firework performance that bursts with colorful melodies and holiday joy. Presented by VyStar. Purchase tickets at jaxsymphony.org.