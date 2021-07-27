'First Coast No More Homeless Pets' is a Tegna Foundation grant recipient. This grant helped the organization feed pets around the Jacksonville area. Its mission is to make veterinary care affordable and accessible to all, while saving lives by keeping dogs and cats in homes and out of shelters. They also provide low-cost spay/neuter services with an emphasis on feral/community cats. Visit www.fcnmhp.org for more information.
'First Coast No More Homeless Pets' helps more than pets, it helps the community (FCL July 27, 2021)
