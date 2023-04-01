First Coast No More Homeless Pets helps more than pets, it helps the community (FCL Jan 4, 2023)

Each year, the Tegna Foundation awards several non-profit organizations with a grant to assist the organization's mission of helping the community. First Coast No More Homeless Pets is a Tegna Foundation grant recipient. It's not a shelter, but it provides service to over 20 rescue and shelter groups in Northeast FL and Southeast GA. FCNMHP provides low-cost or no-cost spay neuter services with a focus on feral or community cats. There is also a pet food bank onsite.