First Coast No More Homeless Pets helps more than pets, it helps the community (FCL Jan 4, 2023)

FCNMHP provides affordable and accessible veterinary care to help keep pets in homes and out of shelters.

Each year, the Tegna Foundation awards several non-profit organizations with a grant to assist the organization's mission of helping the community. First Coast No More Homeless Pets is a Tegna Foundation grant recipient. It's not a shelter, but it provides service to over 20 rescue and shelter groups in Northeast FL and Southeast GA. FCNMHP provides low-cost or no-cost spay neuter services with a focus on feral or community cats. There is also a pet food bank onsite. 

Now is a special time of year to get involved. The best way to help is to become a monthly donor, volunteer, or contribute to our Capital Campaign to renovate our Norwood Charitable Care Clinic. FCNMHP just celebrated 20 years and is planning a major renovation. Visit fcnmhp.org and fcnmhp.org/sample-flipbook/#pdf-34575/9/ for more information.

