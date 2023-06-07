First Coast Living announces new co-host

David Benfield is joining Jordan Wilkerson as co-host of First Coast Living. The Show Returns LIVE June 26 At 11 a.m. On NBC12

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast’s number one lifestyle show weekdays at 11 a.m. on NBC12 announces David Benfield as new co-host alongside Jordan Wilkerson. Benfield said he’s incredibly excited and humbled by the opportunity to step into the role formerly held by meteorologist Mike Prangley.

“I can’t wait to bring my energy and sense of humor to the show,” said Benfield. “Growing up in Jacksonville, it’s been a lifelong dream to host a show that highlights our wonderful community and the stellar people who call it home,” he added.

If Benfield looks familiar to you, it may be because you’ve seen the actor appear in commercials for Ethos Life and area Ford dealerships. The proud Duval resident has a long background in local media. Most recently, he served as Director of Video Production for Client Focused Media. Prior to this, he was a Video Journalist, Digital Content Editor and Studio Technician at WJXT.

“David brings a rare combination of strength in front of the camera and behind it as a videographer and editor as well,” said First Coast News On Your Side General Manager Tim Thomas. “He’s incredibly engaging, he brings you into the conversation with local knowledge, his bright smile and sense of humor.”

Benfield is a graduate of Brooklyn College where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Radio and Television. He is also a Florida State College at Jacksonville grad and holds an Associate of Arts degree in Drama/Theatre Arts.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited to start a new job, from the moment I walked on the set, I knew First Coast Living was where I wanted to be,” said Benfield. “And, when I received the call that I’d been chosen to fill the position, I literally had to ask for a moment to freak out a little.”