Find Your Big Thrift Energy at the Jacksonville Home and Patio Show (FCL March 3, 2023)

Local Virginia Chamlee, author of the book BIG THRIFT ENERGY shares a few thrifting pointers including how you can find the next real gem ahead of her show.

Big Thrift Energy is a comprehensive guide that offers tips for thrifting that you never knew you needed, like how to shop for the good stuff, how to upcycle and style vintage treasures in your home, and even advice for flipping your most-coveted items to turn a profit. 

At Jacksonville Home + Patio Show, Virginia Chamlee shares her all-time best finds, from a Goyard trunk worth upwards of $10,000 (scored for $90) to a floor-length vintage Christian Dior cape, a $10 Goodwill find. She appears on the Fresh Ideas stage on Saturday, March 4th at 3 p.m.

Go to JacksonvilleHomeandPatio.com for more information.

