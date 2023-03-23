Find that "Diamond in the Rust" at Diamond D Ranch (FCL Mar. 23, 2023)

The Diamond D Ranch invites you to drive out to the rural side of Jacksonville to experience the Diamonds in the Rust Spring Market this weekend. Vendors will be set up in the barn pavilions and under the shaded oak hammocks. They'll have vintage treasures, nostalgic finds, trendy décor and re-loved furniture. There will also be food trucks and activities for kids. There is complimentary parking with shuttles or you can purchase VIP parking. Buy your tickets and get more information at diamonddranchinc.com.