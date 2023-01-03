Female Founders Forum presented by VyStar: The largest celebration of International Women's Day in Florida (FCL Mar. 1, 2023)

The forum takes place on March 3rd at UNF from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the Shark Tank Pitch Competition running from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

PS27 Foundation provides educational resources to early-stage companies and startups to help them achieve sustainable growth. They deliver training and education through classroom lessons, company site visits, comprehensive mentoring, and distance learning. They're interested in working with all founders, including those who may be disabled, veterans, women, and people of color. Visit ps27foundation.org for more information.