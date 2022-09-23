Feed The People Jax, Inc. is a disabled, low income and homeless veteran based organization striving to bring food provisions, workforce training, veteran benefits assistance and life essentials. The organization also provides clothing and emergency shelter to the less fortunate. Feed The People Jax, Inc. is a 501C3 Veteran Supported Non-Profit Organization. Visit feedthepeoplejaxinc.com for more information.
"Feed the People Jax" wants your help feeding and clothing the homeless (FCL Sept. 23, 2022)
A Marine Corps veteran overcame homelessness and has since founded a nonprofit organization serving homeless veterans & the less fortunate in the Jacksonville area.