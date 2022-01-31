x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

February events at the Jacksonville Humane Society (FCL Jan. 31, 2022)

Director of Community Partnerships, Lindsay Layendecker shares information on a first of it's kind 5k, as well as a fundraiser benefiting special needs pets.

Kanine Social is hosting a first-ever 5k run to benefit JHS. It will be a 5k run that dogs can join! “Love Every Pet Week” runs February 14th through February 21st. It's a special tribute and fundraiser for special needs pets. Visit runsignup.com/Race/FL/Jacksonville/ChasingTails5k to register for the 5k and visit jaxhumane.org for information on adoptions, donating, and future events.

In Other News

February events at the Jacksonville Humane Society