Kanine Social is hosting a first-ever 5k run to benefit JHS. It will be a 5k run that dogs can join! “Love Every Pet Week” runs February 14th through February 21st. It's a special tribute and fundraiser for special needs pets. Visit runsignup.com/Race/FL/Jacksonville/ChasingTails5k to register for the 5k and visit jaxhumane.org for information on adoptions, donating, and future events.
February events at the Jacksonville Humane Society (FCL Jan. 31, 2022)
Director of Community Partnerships, Lindsay Layendecker shares information on a first of it's kind 5k, as well as a fundraiser benefiting special needs pets.