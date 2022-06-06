Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is described as a persistent pattern of hyperactive and impulsive behaviors that interferes with functioning or development. While these symptoms are the same throughout your life, they look different in adulthood, compared to childhood. Many adults are less likely to exhibit obvious signs, potentially making it more difficult for diagnoses. Visit qelbree.com for more information.
FDA approves first non-stimulant treatment for adult ADHD in 20 years (FCL June 6, 2022)
Board-certified psychiatrist, Dr. Theresa Cerulli discusses ADHD in adults and how leaving it undiagnosed can affect your life.