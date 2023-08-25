Weekend events on the First Coast! - Here's what you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast Living is on your side with the events you need to know about to make your weekend plans. We have something for everyone - Check it out!
Jacksonville Jaguars' preseason home game:
The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 7 PM. The starters do plan to play in this preseason game! This game will be the first home game this season as well as the last preseason game.
Ukrainian Charity Festival:
The Ukrainian Charity Festival will kick off on Saturday, August 26. The festival will take place at Mandarin Park. This is a kid friendly event with music, food and Eastern European Culture.
The 19th Annual Jacksonville Tattoo Convention 2023:
The Jacksonville Tattoo Convention will run from Friday Aug. 25-Sunday Aug. 27. The convention will take place at the Renaissance Resort at World Golf Village. There will be local art, contests, and celebrity tattoo artists.
Jason Aldean: Highway Desperado Tour 2023:
Jason Aldean will take the stage at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, Aug. 25.
The concert begins at 7:30 PM.