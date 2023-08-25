Weekend events on the First Coast! - Here's what you need to know

Are you looking forward to the weekend? First Coast Living is on your side with the events you need to know about to make your weekend plans!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast Living is on your side with the events you need to know about to make your weekend plans. We have something for everyone - Check it out!

Jacksonville Jaguars' preseason home game:

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 7 PM. The starters do plan to play in this preseason game! This game will be the first home game this season as well as the last preseason game.

Ukrainian Charity Festival:

The Ukrainian Charity Festival will kick off on Saturday, August 26. The festival will take place at Mandarin Park. This is a kid friendly event with music, food and Eastern European Culture.

The 19th Annual Jacksonville Tattoo Convention 2023:

The Jacksonville Tattoo Convention will run from Friday Aug. 25-Sunday Aug. 27. The convention will take place at the Renaissance Resort at World Golf Village. There will be local art, contests, and celebrity tattoo artists.

Jason Aldean: Highway Desperado Tour 2023:

Jason Aldean will take the stage at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, Aug. 25.