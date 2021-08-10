x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

Fashion Friday: Matching fall tops, perfect for fall festivals (FCL Oct. 8, 2021)

Mike and Jordan found matching tops for great photo ops at Amazing Grace Family Farm.

It's the time of year for fall festivals, pumpkin patches and corn mazes. Jordan found two tops for less than $10. They made for great pictures at the farm. Goodwill has plenty of fall-inspired outfits. If you shop Goodwill, it's good for the community, good for the environment and good for your wallet. Visit goodwilljax.org for more information.