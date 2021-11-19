Jordan found brand new pilgrim salt and pepper shakers (remember the ones from the old Publix commercials?) for less than $2 as well as a serving platter for less than $2. These items will add that finishing touch to her Thanksgiving table. When you shop Goodwill, it's good for the community, good for the environment and good for your wallet. Visit goodwilljax.org for more information.
Fashion Friday: Items for your Thanksgiving table (FCL Nov. 19, 2021)
Thanksgiving is less than a week away. Do you have festive décor for your table? Jordan found some at Goodwill.